Bernadine Schulz

Bernadine C. Schulz passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home in Mandan, ending a courageous battle of cancer of 3 1/2 years. Per Bernie's wishes no services will be held. Private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson.

Bernadine C. Schulz was born March 11, 1958 in Dickinson to Burnell and Lyla (Forster) Schulz. She graduated from Dickinson High School where she was very active in track and playing basketball. Bernie continued to play on women's softball and volleyball league after high school in Dickinson and Mandan.

She worked for Superior Cleaners in Dickinson. After moving to Mandan, she worked for Acme Tools and UPS part time. Eventually moving to full time at UPS, where she worked for 25+ years prior to retiring in July 2020. Bernie loved working in her yard, flower beds, fishing, traveling and visiting different casinos.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family and cats. Bernie is survived by her mother, Lyla Schulz; sisters, Dianne (Ron) Oeltjen, Lois Wilmoth, Jane (Dennis) Getz, Zita (Guy) Pryor, Jolyn Haugen; brothers, Ed (Sandy) Schulz, and Herbert Schulz; sister-in-law, Gaylene Schulz; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burnell "Barney" Schulz; brother, Donald Schulz; nephew, Monte Getz; and very good friend, Barbara Korf of Valley City.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.