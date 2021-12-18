Menu
Bernadine Schulz
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E
Dickinson, ND

Bernadine Schulz

Bernadine C. Schulz passed peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home in Mandan, ending a courageous battle of cancer of 3 1/2 years. Per Bernie's wishes no services will be held. Private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dickinson.

Bernadine C. Schulz was born March 11, 1958 in Dickinson to Burnell and Lyla (Forster) Schulz. She graduated from Dickinson High School where she was very active in track and playing basketball. Bernie continued to play on women's softball and volleyball league after high school in Dickinson and Mandan.

She worked for Superior Cleaners in Dickinson. After moving to Mandan, she worked for Acme Tools and UPS part time. Eventually moving to full time at UPS, where she worked for 25+ years prior to retiring in July 2020. Bernie loved working in her yard, flower beds, fishing, traveling and visiting different casinos.

She will be sadly missed and remembered by her family and cats. Bernie is survived by her mother, Lyla Schulz; sisters, Dianne (Ron) Oeltjen, Lois Wilmoth, Jane (Dennis) Getz, Zita (Guy) Pryor, Jolyn Haugen; brothers, Ed (Sandy) Schulz, and Herbert Schulz; sister-in-law, Gaylene Schulz; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Burnell "Barney" Schulz; brother, Donald Schulz; nephew, Monte Getz; and very good friend, Barbara Korf of Valley City.

Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 18, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ladbury Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending condolences from AZ. I have known Bernie for many years! She is a beautiful person with an amazing heart and soul! She would do anything for anyone! May she rest in peace! I will carry her in my heart! May her beautiful light continue to shine through all those who have been touched by such a beautiful soul!
JoAnne (Jo) Kautzman
Friend
January 16, 2022
Our family is sending our prayers and thoughts to all of you. The holidays are very difficult when you lose a loved one. Know we are thinking about the entire family. Love, Rita, Anita, Andrea, Adele and Dan (Erdle) from Washington
Rita McCann
Family
December 19, 2021
So sorry too hear this... I played softball with her in Dickinson in the city leagues- RIP my friend- continue hitting those home runs
Nancy Stenmoen
December 19, 2021
