Bernard Kills Crow

Bernard Charles Kills Crow, 74, Fort Yates, passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates with Father John Paul Gardner officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Bernard was born June 4, 1947, at Little Eagle, South Dakota, to Theodore Kills Crow and Bessie (Dog) Kills Crow. He was raised and educated in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Bernard was a simple man and lived a simple life. He was kind, humorous, and always willing to help others.

He is survived by his sister Iris Ethel (Kills Crow) Ramey; numerous nieces, nephews, many friends.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; brother; three sisters, two, brothers-in-law.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.