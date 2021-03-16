Bernice Bauer

Bernice Bauer of New Salem went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2021 at the age of 90. She was blessed to be able to live at her home up until a brief stay in the hospital.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem, with Rev. Zelwyn Heide officiating. Burial will follow at Hannover Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Bernice was born Feb. 14, 1931 at the family farm in Judson/New Salem to Kurt Richard Golde and Ella Kalweit Golde Rud. She graduated from New Salem High School in 1948 and taught one year of country grade school.

On June 12, 1949, she married Donald Myron Bornemann and farmed north of Hannover until his passing in 1984. After a time, she moved to New Salem and worked for Southwest Insurance until her retirement in 2000. In 1988 she married Marvin Bauer. They enjoyed traveling and getting together with relatives until his passing in 2010.

Bernice is survived by her children, Thomas (Jeannine) Bornemann, Beulah, Brenda (Jim) Olzweski, Mandan, Susan (Carl) Jacobson, Mandan, Judy (Casey, deceased) Stepak, Bellingham, Wash., and Paul (Greta) Bornemann, North Bend, Wash.; grandchildren, Christopher (Robin) Bornemann, Rebecca Bornemann, Amanda (Dan) Merchant, Adam (Krystal) Bornemann, Jadin Olzweski, Deanna Olzweski, Aaron Jacobson, Sarah Jacobson, Kathryn Jacobson, Kristin (Sean) Mann, Naomi Bornemann, and Jacob Bornemann; great-grandchildren, Shade Bornemann, Kaylee, Matthew, and Andrew Merchant, Evelyn and Orion Bornemann, Marlee Olzweski, and Parker Olzweski. She is also survived by Marvin's children, Mike (Bev) Bauer, Mandan, and Peggy King, Bismarck; step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brittni (Joel) Williams, daughters Hadley and Kennady; Michael (Nikki Danley) Bauer, children Josie and Harley; Angel Roman-Murphy, children Nelonne (Calusky) Mouton Jr., James Chase III, Maurice Prewitt; Aida Munoz-Murphy; Tyrone Williams; Levi (Sheila) Stepak, children Hunter and Ashtyn; Jaime (Nick) Hockett, children Veona and Kove. Also surviving is her brother, Glenn (Alice) Golde, Pensacola, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Dale (Lois) Bornemann, Glen Ullin and Larry (Dawn) Bornemann, Hannover; sister-in-law, Bernice Bornemann, New Salem; along with many special nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Bornemann and Marvin Bauer; brother-in-law, Burton Bornemann; brothers, Harold, Norman, and Gilbert Golde; and son-in-law, Casimir (Casey) Stepak.

Bernice was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran church in Hannover until her move to New Salem. She was then an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Salem. She was a member of LWML, a VBS and Sunday school teacher, and a Charter Member of the Hannover Farmerettes Homemakers club. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, reading, and working on puzzles.

Memorials can be made to The Lutheran Hour or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements with Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.