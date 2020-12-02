Bernice Hallsten

Bernice Ellen Hallsten, age 101, a longtime resident of Sheyenne, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood. She had recently resided at the Good Samaritan home in Larimore.

Bernice was born in Vienna, South Dakota on Dec. 13, 1918, to Ole and Synneva Ystaas. She was the fourth of nine children. The family moved to Hillsdale Township in Eddy County, North Dakota where her parents purchased their farm. She attended a country school across the road from their farmstead.

Bernice married Erland Hallsten in 1941. She stayed at the farm with her parents until Erland, who served in WWII, returned from the war. They raised their four children in Sheyenne.

The Sheyenne community cherished Bernice. As a First Lutheran Church member, she served as an LCR leader and assisted with Sunday school. She was also active in the VFW Auxiliary, Homemakers, and Card Clubs in her later years.

Bernice was the quintessential homemaker. She loved spending time with family and friends - visiting, telling stories, entertaining, playing pinochle, and, occasionally, singing a Norwegian tune. She was a genuinely gifted cook, baker, and hostess to all who entered her home. Bernice's house was a place of congregation for all. She generously offered baked treats served with hot coffee, a slice of her delicious brown bread, or even a Kumla dinner to so many over the years.

Bernice greatly enjoyed holidays and traveling to be with her family… whether it was the 4th of July in Sheyenne, Thanksgiving and Christmas in Larimore with Steven's family and Janice's family, a trip to Layton, Utah to see Rod's family (most memorably with sisters Millie and Donna (Walt) for the 2002 Winter Olympics), or spending time in Roseburg, Oregon with JoAnn's family (including visits to Driftwood Shores Resort on the coast). She treasured frequent calls from her sister Donna in Anoka, Minnesota and, in her most recent years, was so fortunate to live near Steven, always feeling comforted by his presence. Bernice deeply loved - and was loved by - her family and friends. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Bernice is survived by her daughter JoAnn (Mike) and their two children, Todd (Melinda) and Traci (Randy); daughter Janice and her two children, Mark (Jeannine) and Jeffrey (Carissa); son Rodney (Sharon) and their four children, Casidy (Olanrewaju), Christa (John), Dax (Marina) and Kyle (Michelle); son Steven (Jackie) and their two children Lindsey and Lacey (Taylor); beloved sister Donna (Walter) and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Great Grandma Bernice was incredibly proud of her 22 great-grandchildren: Adriann, Grant, Alexandra, Zachary, Kessla, Madison, Sydney, John, Brynn, Ethan, Alexandria, Massimo, Julia, Synneva, Gemma, Ashton, George, Anna, Olen, Maggie, Leona, and Nella.

Preceding Bernice in death were her parents, Ole and Synneva Ystaas; husband, Erland; brothers Samuel, Elwood, and Norris Ystaas; and sisters Ida Ystaas, Gladys Berglund, Edna Ness, and Millie Portz.

A Celebration of Bernice's life will be planned for spring 2021. A date and time will be forthcoming when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather to celebrate Bernice.

(Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford)