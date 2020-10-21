Bernice Walther

Bernice E. Walther, 92, formerly of Solen, died Oct. 14, 2020 at Parkside Lutheran Home, Lisbon. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held.

Bernice was born Dec. 24, 1927 east of Solen and attended Solen School. She married Bill Walther on May 24, 1948 and the two lived in Solen.

She was an active lady throughout her life. Bernice taught rural-area schools north and south of Solen as well as the rural Linton area. She also had time to help out as a postal clerk at the Solen Post Office.

Bernice went to work at Solen School as a teacher's aide and worked in the library for some time. She then got an opportunity to work at the local Solen grocery store named Braxmeyer's Grocery. She continued to work there for 11 years. Bernice later took the position as the postmaster in Solen, where she worked for 39 years until her retirement.

Bill had a cattle ranch east of Solen. Many times, Bernice would come home from her workday and would help Bill with the chores, bitter cold winters and hot summers – she was always his helping hand. Bill passed away in 2002 and Bernice moved to Bismarck.

Due to health issues, Bernice moved to Good Samaritan nursing home in Bismarck and with their help, she proceeded on working towards a healthy life. Another great move was to Golden Manor in Steele, which she loved it so much she called it her "new home." Kindness, compassion and friendship was a plus for Bernice. She looked forward to the weekends when Golden Manor had old-time live music.

Bernice was a great host for holidays, duck, turkey, or ham was the specialty with side dishes – pies of course. Bernice enjoyed her flowers, traveling and going out to eat was a treat. She always had a puppy in her home to love.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Solen.

Bernice is survived by her daughter, Aletha (Larry) Schmidt; grandchildren, Bill (Kristin) Schmidt, St. Stephen, Minn., Dan (Angie) Schmidt, St. Cloud, Minn., and Rob (Ashley) Schmidt, Dayton, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Keyan, Brady, Kaileigh, Briana, Katie, Ella and Elaina; brother-in-law, Herb Walther, Linton; sisters-in-law, Harlene Walther, Mandan, Marlene Walther, Winona, Minn.; and special friends, Matt Morrell and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Carl and Pauline (Staudinger) Harm; granddaughter, Aletta Schmidt; and many in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Dakota Association of the Blind, P.O. Box 824, West Fargo, N.D., 58078, or Research for Macular Degeneration.

To share memories of Bernice and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.