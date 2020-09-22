Bertha Dockter

Bertha Dockter, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Wing, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Wing.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the Wing Cemetery, Wing.

Bertha Dockter was born on July 10, 1924 in Tuttle to Louise (Hoffman) and John Vollmer. She grew up in Tuttle. Bertha married Walter Dockter on March 25, 1941. Together they made their home in Wing where they lived for a majority of their lives.

She worked for many years at Missouri Slope until her retirement. Bertha entered into Missouri Slope in November 2011.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Dewall, Gloria (Donald) Ely, Ronald (Joan) Dockter, Marvin (Carlene) Dockter and Randolph (Renea) Dockter; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother.

Bertha was preceded in death by her husband; four brothers; four sisters; and one son-in-law.

