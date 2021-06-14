Bette Ottmar

Bette M. (Davison) Ottmar passed away Oct. 17, 2020 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Dewey, Oklahoma, of natural causes. Memorial services for Bette will be held 11 a.m. Thursday June 17 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, where Bette will be interred with her husband, Ben.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

(Eastgate Funeral Service)