Bette Ottmar
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Bette Ottmar

Bette M. (Davison) Ottmar passed away Oct. 17, 2020 at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Dewey, Oklahoma, of natural causes. Memorial services for Bette will be held 11 a.m. Thursday June 17 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, where Bette will be interred with her husband, Ben.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

(Eastgate Funeral Service)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jun
17
Burial
1:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have alot of treasured memories from my time spent with Bette. I was her hairstylist for many years before her and Ben´s move to Oklahoma. My condolences to Julie, Ben, Shelbie and Benjamin and to Laurie.
LaRhonda Baier- Landsberger
June 14, 2021
