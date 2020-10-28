Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bette Ottmar

Bette Ottmar

Bette (Davison) Ottmar died Oct. 17, 2020 at Forrest Manor Nursing Home in Dewey, Oklahoma of natural causes.

Bette was born July 19, 1937 to M.V. and Marie (Hamery) Davison in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Killdeer High School in Killdeer, North Dakota and in 1958 she married Benjamin Ottmar of Burt. They lived in Killdeer, Fort Peck, Montana, Glendive, Montana and Bismarck, North Dakota before moving to Oklahoma in 2014.

Bette is survived by her daughters Laurie of Baltimore, Maryland and Julie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her grandchildren Shelbie and Benjamin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, her sister-in-law Joanne (Bice) Davison of Grand Forks, North Dakota and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband Ben, her parents M.V. and Marie and her brothers Wayne and Lyle.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.