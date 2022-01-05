Menu
Betty Axtmann
Betty Axtmann

Betty Axtmann, 84, of Mandan, passed away January 3, 2022, at Edgewood Mandan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook, share memories with Betty's family, and read the full obituary at a later date.


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.