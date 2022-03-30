Menu
Betty Ann Kostelecky
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
Betty Ann Kostelecky

MANDAN - Betty Ann Kostelecky, 87, Mandan, went home to her Heavenly father on March 28, 2022, at Miller Pointe in Mandan, surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at BUEHLER LARSON FUNERAL HOME, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
