Betty Ann Kostelecky

MANDAN - Betty Ann Kostelecky, 87, Mandan, went home to her Heavenly father on March 28, 2022, at Miller Pointe in Mandan, surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at BUEHLER LARSON FUNERAL HOME, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.