Betty Krushe

Betty Ann (Rasmussen) Krushe passed away at her home on Dec. 29, 2021.

A private family service will take place with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be limited to immediate family but livestreamed on Eastgate's website.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She was born June 18, 1930 to Martinus (Matt) and Rose Rasmussen. She was raised on a farm north of Regan. She had four brothers and one sister.

She met her husband Nicholas (Nick) Krushe at a dance in Wilton right after WWII and it was love at first sight and love for life. They enjoyed baseball games, dancing and fishing. People loved watching them dance.

Betty's life was her family and she was the best loving Mom, always there for her daughter and two sons, but also for her grandchildren – to share the joyous moments, but also to support them in difficult times.

She loved rock gardening and was proud of her flowers, always ready to share with people stopping to admire her yard. She also loved animals and had many pets throughout her life including cats, dogs, horses, deer, and even a badger.

Everybody who knew Betty loved her for her good heart, understanding, readiness to help, wisdom, wonderful smile and good sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nick; son, Kevin; her mother and father; brothers, Robert, Hans, Richard, and Calvin, and sister Rose.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; son, David; her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Betty, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.