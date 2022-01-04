Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Krushe
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021

Betty Krushe

Betty Ann (Rasmussen) Krushe passed away at her home on Dec. 29, 2021.

A private family service will take place with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The service will be limited to immediate family but livestreamed on Eastgate's website.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She was born June 18, 1930 to Martinus (Matt) and Rose Rasmussen. She was raised on a farm north of Regan. She had four brothers and one sister.

She met her husband Nicholas (Nick) Krushe at a dance in Wilton right after WWII and it was love at first sight and love for life. They enjoyed baseball games, dancing and fishing. People loved watching them dance.

Betty's life was her family and she was the best loving Mom, always there for her daughter and two sons, but also for her grandchildren – to share the joyous moments, but also to support them in difficult times.

She loved rock gardening and was proud of her flowers, always ready to share with people stopping to admire her yard. She also loved animals and had many pets throughout her life including cats, dogs, horses, deer, and even a badger.

Everybody who knew Betty loved her for her good heart, understanding, readiness to help, wisdom, wonderful smile and good sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nick; son, Kevin; her mother and father; brothers, Robert, Hans, Richard, and Calvin, and sister Rose.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; son, David; her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

To share memories of Betty, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Burial
1:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral Service
ND
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear about Bettys passing she truly was a loving caring generous person she will not be forgotten..
Margaret Irons
January 8, 2022
I am sorry you lost your Mom. I don't think any of us are ever ready for that. I will say a prayer for her and your family.
Sherry Hochhalter
January 7, 2022
I always admired Betty's caring and selfless nature. Her kindness was contagious and she will always be in my memory. I will especially never forget her cheese buttons, pickled peppers and meat loaf sandwiches. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
STEVE & DEANNE CUNNINGHAM
January 6, 2022
So sorry your Mom has passed. Sending my deepest sympathy
Cathy Hoovestol VanMiddlesworth
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results