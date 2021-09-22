Betty Martin Ohm

Betty Martin Ohm of Mandan died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Fargo. Age, Dementia and Cancer will be attributed to her death but we will only remember her love, compassion, and zest for life.

A funeral mass will be held in Fargo at St. Mary's Cathedral on Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., with visitation at 9 a.m. A light luncheon will be available at St. Mary's after the funeral. Burial will be in Bismarck at St. Mary's Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.

Betty McAllister was born June 21, 1929 to Elizabeth and Charles McAllister and spent her early years in rural Valley City. She graduated from St. Catherine's in Valley City in 1947 and married Arnie Martin in Valley City in August of 1948. She and Arnie moved to Crosby for a teaching and coaching position and then moved to Bismarck in 1954 for the same. Arnie died of cancer in 1966 at the age of 40 and Betty subsequently achieved her teaching degree from the University of Mary in 1968, Betty taught 3rd Grade in the Bismarck School system for 23 years at both Grimsrud and Centennial Elementary Schools. In 1979 Betty married lifelong Mandan resident Carl Ohm. They had been married for 19 years before Carl died in 1998 of cancer.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph's Church, St. Joe's Circle, Women of the Moose, Mandan American Legion Auxiliary, Retired Teachers, two bowling teams, and was a volunteer at the Mandan Moose luncheon program. Betty was a beloved teacher to many and years after her teaching career came to an end was recognized by former students with invitations to special events in their lives. An 80th birthday celebration for Betty at the Moose Club was celebrated by numerous friends and acquaintances impacted by their friendships over the years.

Betty and Arnie had four children and Betty had two step children. She is survived by Terri (Bob) Mastel, Kathy Ward, Gary (Penny) Martin, Paul Martin, and Jim (Laura) Ohm. She is also survived by her grandchildren Scott Mastel, Sean (Angie) Mastel, Cassandra (Josh) Ely, Curt (Ali) Ward, Valerie (Cory) Schwantes, Derek (Emily) Martin, Tyler Martin, Corey (Danielle) Ohm, Jamey Ohm, and Katy Ohm. Great grandchildren include Josie and Maddie Mastel, Sam Ely, Greyson Ward, Gunner and Mara Schwantes, Kiefer, Willow, and Laken Martin and Alex Ohm. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Vi McAllister and several nieces and nephews from the McAllister, Martin, and Ohm families.

Betty was preceded in death by her husbands Arnie Martin and Carl Ohm, parents, sisters, brother, sisters and brothers-in-law, son-in-law Bob Ward and stepson Steve Ohm.

A special Thank You to the Ecumen Evergreen staff for their support and loving care provided Betty during her years at the Memory Care Unit in Fargo. Additionally, a Thank You to Hospice Staff for the last year of support and counsel.

Hanson-Runsvold of Fargo is handling funeral arrangements. Any correspondence for the family can be mailed to 2943 Southgate Dr - Fargo, ND 58103. No flowers please, memorials can be contributed to St. Joseph's Church, Mandan, or Ft. Yates Mission.

Memories and online condolences can be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, N.D.