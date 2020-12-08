Betty Smith

Betty was born Feb. 1, 1931 in Wyard Township - rural Carrington to Peter and Mary (Kubzik) Becker. She passed peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020.

She married Stanley Smith on Dec. 27, 1951 in McHenry. Betty worked tirelessly raising five sons and helping out on the farm/ranch. She later worked for Posi Lock in McHenry and Cooperstown. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church (McHenry) and later Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington. She had an unwavering faith and love for God.

She loved to cook, bake and take care of her large family. She liked to sew, quilt, crochet and for entertainment loved bingo, and an occasional trip to the casino. She had a large family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will dearly miss her.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of nearly 69 years; children Dr. Jeff Smith (Tracey Albers), Bismarck, Kerry (Kari) Smith, Carrington, Dr. Kirk (Donita) Smith, Lino Lakes, Minn., Dr. Stuart (Ruth) Smith, Bismarck, and Andrew (Barbie) Smith, Bismarck. 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and five great- great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Joseph, her parents, brothers Eugene and Edward, and sister Marjorie Yanke.

Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Golden Acres for their loving care and compassion. A special thanks to family and friends that came to visit during her extended time at Golden Acres.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington, followed by a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington.

Burial will be at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, McHenry.

Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.