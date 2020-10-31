Beverly Benedict

Beverly Jean (Wardell) Hamil Benedict, 74, Minot, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at the Trinity Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the United Community Baptist Church in Anamoose. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. prior to the service.

Beverly Wardell was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Sept. 19, 1946. The second child of Richard and Donna Wardell. She graduated from Muskegon High School in 1964 with honors and was chosen as a member of the National Honor Society during her senior year. Also, during her senior year she worked in the Muskegon office of Child Evangelism. From there, she went on to work for the Prudential Life Insurance Company for several years. On July 23, 1966, Beverly married Clifford Hamil. Together they had seven children: Rick Hamil, Ron Hamil, Ginger (Hamil) Thorson, Sarah Lupkiewich, Jessica Freeman, Melissa Lane, and Jeremy Hamil. In 2003, Cliff died after a 19 month struggle with ALS. In 2013 she married Earl Benedict of Linton. He passed away in 2016.

Beverly had a deep love of God, music, and children. She was active for years in the different churches they attended as a teacher in various children's ministries and as a church pianist. She was very devoted to her prayer time, and her children always knew that she was praying for them. It was often joked among the kids that if there was a problem that needed solving, one just needed to ask mom to talk to God about it.

She is survived by six of her children, Rick (Kim) Hamil, Rapid City, S.D., Ron (Cheri) Hamil, Grand Rapids, Mich., Ginger (Bruce) Thorson, Drake, Sarah Lupkawicz, Bismarck, Jessica (Lucas) Freeman, Rock Springs, Wyo., Jeremy (Virginia) Hamil, Minot; grandchildren Brianna, Jazmine, Grant, Sierra, Dania, Jalen, Jordyn, Kaidyn, Adreana, Spencer, Cyrus, Ring, Llana, Aaron, Benjamin, Willow, and Miracle; her siblings Barb Koski and Sue Rohrbough; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cliff and Earl; her parents; her daughter, Melissa; son-in-law James; and her sister Caroline.

