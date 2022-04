Beverly Dodd, 73, Linton, passed away March 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service.

Burial will be held at N.D. Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

In lieu of flowers, family requests Bibles be given in her memory to The Gideons International.

To view the livestream, share memories of Beverly and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.