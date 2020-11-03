Beverly Gieser

Beverly Ann (Bowers) Gieser, 66, of Sandy, Utah, passed away on October 30, 2020, from esophageal cancer. Her passing was eased with the constant support of her husband of nearly 46 years, Andrew Gieser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial to follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

A live stream of the visitation and Mass will be available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

The family requests that all who attend the visitation and/or Mass wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Beverly was born on October 28, 1954 in Hazen, she was the first of Darhl and Charlene (Morman) Bowers' seven children. She was raised and educated in Mandan, graduating from Mandan High School in 1972. She graduated from Humboldt College in 1973. Bev was united in marriage to Andy on November 2, 1974 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mandan and became a United States Navy wife. After their wedding, Bev and Andy moved to Norfolk, Virginia where Andy was stationed. They lived there until late 1975 when they moved back to Mandan as Andy continued his Naval service. Their first daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1976 and their second daughter, Adrienne, followed in 1982.

Bev lived and worked in Mandan until Andy's company moved them to Omaha, Nebraska in spring 2001. She worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Omaha and made several close friends there. They lived in Omaha until spring of 2008, when Andy's company again transferred them, this time to Salt Lake City, Utah. Bev and Andy enjoyed living in Utah, particularly the view of the Wasatch Mountains from their front window. Bev worked for Utah Addiction Center, a substance abuse rehabilitation facility in Sandy, where her new coworkers quickly realized the treasure they had found in Bev. Darron, Gloria, and all the Center staff became Bev's extended family, and they treated her as one of their own.

Softball was Bev's favorite sport and she particularly excelled at playing first base. She loved being outside and played catch with her girls. Knitting, crocheting, sewing, doing leatherwork, and other creative pursuits were Bev's primary hobbies. She was well-known for her excellent sewing and knitting skills and made many afghans, sweaters, and clothes for her daughters, family, and friends. She and her sister-by-marriage Linda were two peas in a pod and shared many of these hobbies. Bev also enjoyed bowling and teamed with her daughter Adrienne, her mother Charlene, sisters Patty and Julie, and other close friends and family members. Her powerful swing was a particular advantage for her teams. She also loved horses, dogs, and was an avid fan of John Wayne, Elvis, and country music. She could be found every Sunday in the fall and winter cheering on her favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers and its quarterback Joe Montana.

Bev and her family were adventurous travelers and loved the family trips that took them to Scotland, The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Jamaica, and Canada, as well as multiple places in the U.S. Her family could always count on her to deliver a salient observation of their surroundings like no one else and always made them laugh. Her last big family trip to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks was a special one her family will cherish.

Bev is survived by her husband Andy, Sandy, UT; her daughter, Adrienne Starks and son-in-law Marcell Starks, and their nephews Brandon Weathers, Grand Forks, ND and E.J. Weathers, Omaha, NE; her daughter, Jennifer Lorenz and son-in-law Tom Lorenz, and their two children Nathan and Noah, all of Burke, VA; six brothers and sisters and their families; five sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families; numerous cousins; and dozens of friends and extended family members.

Bev was preceded in death by her father and mother, Darhl and Charlene Bowers, and her father-in-law M.J. Gieser.

Bev was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. Above all else, however, she was a beloved grandmother. Her two grandsons, Nathan and Noah, were the light of her life and the apples of her eye, and they adored her just as much. Despite the physical distance that separated them, she and her grandsons formed an ever-lasting bond, and a prouder grandma there will never be. Bev spoke at least once weekly and quite frequently more than twice a week with her grandsons. She was there for nearly every birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving, Christening, Communion, and many celebrations in between. She had deep conversations with Noah about dinosaurs and learned to play video games with Nathan. Her passing leaves them broken-hearted. We miss you and will carry you in our hearts forever, Grandma.

Donations in Bev's honor can be sent to the American Cancer Society.