Beverly Harms

Beverly Harms, 102, of Bismarck, ND, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia, one day after her birthday.

She was born in Arena to Lena Boelter (Clizbe) and George Boelter. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1938. She married John Harms in 1942 with whom she celebrated 56 years together. Beverly retired in 1980 after thirty years of dedication to the fish and wildlife service.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Harms, and son, John Richard Harms.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Harms of Roanoke, Va.; daughter-in-law, Lauren Harms; granddaughters, Mary Grebner and Sheri Harms, of Oregon; five great-grandchildren, as well as five great-great-grandchildren.

Per Beverly's request, no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest at the Menoken Cemetery with her big Boelter/Harms family on a later date.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website,www.johnmoakey.com.