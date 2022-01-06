Menu
Beverly Harms

Beverly Harms, 102, of Bismarck, ND, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia, one day after her birthday.

She was born in Arena to Lena Boelter (Clizbe) and George Boelter. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1938. She married John Harms in 1942 with whom she celebrated 56 years together. Beverly retired in 1980 after thirty years of dedication to the fish and wildlife service.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Harms, and son, John Richard Harms.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy Harms of Roanoke, Va.; daughter-in-law, Lauren Harms; granddaughters, Mary Grebner and Sheri Harms, of Oregon; five great-grandchildren, as well as five great-great-grandchildren.

Per Beverly's request, no public services will be held. She will be laid to rest at the Menoken Cemetery with her big Boelter/Harms family on a later date.

Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website,www.johnmoakey.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
So sorry to .hear of Bev´s passing. The last time I saw Bev, the old neighborhood, friends got together. They laughed so hard and talked so fast. They knew this was their last time together. We got into the quiet car and drove away. I looked over to my mom and saw tears rolling down her face. Friends for life. Our prayers are with you in this sad time. Love,Jan Mount Jundt
Jan Mount Jundt
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Nancy and family, We became neighbors of Bev´s when we moved into our house on 17 th St . We got lucky! We still think of her often to this day.... There are many great stories to share. Bev moved out to Virginia she left me her " Christmas cactus " ( I would water for her when she would visit you during the winter) I didn´t really have a green thumb so my mother-in-law took it and it bloomed every year. She passed last year and I brought it home . .as I write this I´m looking at it and thinking of Bev and her zest for life... she will not be forgotten.. we still live on 17th st and now we are the older people . God bless you ..
Polly and Dave Nelson
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Nancy. I am so sorry to read in today´s paper that your motherhood passed. I thought maybe this had happened some time ago since I heard nothing for awhile. We had so much fun on our times together! Be it golfing doing crossword puzzles or just talking. We always were laughing. Bev loved to laugh! And I loved her I know it was a good move but I missed her so much! She was a lovely person and fun to be around. When you were in town for your class reunion and took the time to call me I really really appreciated it. Thank you when you are here for the internment. Please let me know when it is and I will try to be there. Phone # 701-233-1534 With love. Lois
Lois Hanson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Bev was the best Mother-in-Law any woman could ask for. Blessings to daughter Nancy for being Bev's loving guardian. making sure her care was the best it could be for Bev's long blessed life. Bev's twinkling blue eyes are her legacy.
Lauren Harms
Family
January 6, 2022
