Beverly A. Natwick, 85, of Williston, passed away at CHI Saint Alexius Hospital in Williston early Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020.

In keeping with Beverly's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Beverly, officiated by Rev. Chris Walstad, will be livestreamed on Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a guestbook on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

