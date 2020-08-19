Bill L. Bowman

U.S. Veteran Bill L. Bowman, 75, of Bowman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hill Top Comfort Home in Killdeer.

Funeral Services for Bill Bowman will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood will officiate with burial and Military Honors to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a family and friends service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowman United Methodist Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.