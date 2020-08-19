Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bill Bowman

Bill L. Bowman

U.S. Veteran Bill L. Bowman, 75, of Bowman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Hill Top Comfort Home in Killdeer.

Funeral Services for Bill Bowman will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood will officiate with burial and Military Honors to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a family and friends service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bowman United Methodist Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.