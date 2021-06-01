Bill Kraft

Bill Kraft, 72, Lincoln, passed away May 30, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Bill was born in Bismarck to Andy and Mary Kraft. He attended St. Mary's High School where he enjoyed and lettered in wrestling and making his classmates laugh with his wild stories.

Most of his life, Bill was an expert carpenter. He loved watching football, spending time with his family and finding new ways to "cheat" at Monopoly. However, Bill's greatest passion was always fishing. On most days, you could find him at the river hoping to catch his next monster walleye.

He was an amazing, hardworking father and grandfather – an honest, no nonsense, straightforward, simply-great person.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Jerret) Wood, Sioux Falls, S.D.; son, Kyle Kraft, Bismarck; two grandchildren, Ashton Kraft and Kyleigh Wood; brothers, Robert and Don; sister, Connie Kraft; nephews, Jason and Will Kraft; and niece, Michelle.

