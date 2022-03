Blair Mitzel

BISMARCK - Blair Mitzel, 67, Bismarck, passed away on March 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.