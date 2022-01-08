Blanche Mann

Blanche Marie Mann, 70, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Sanford Health with family by her side.

Services will be held 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Rev. Mark Narum officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday with a prayer service beginning 6:30 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

