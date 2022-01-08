Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Blanche Mann
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Blanche Mann

Blanche Marie Mann, 70, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Sanford Health with family by her side.

Services will be held 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Rev. Mark Narum officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday with a prayer service beginning 6:30 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

To view Blanche's obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
10
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Blanches passing, our prayers are with you, thinking of you all at this sad time, our deepest sympathy.
Duane & Marilyn Kessler
Family
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results