Bobbie Aune

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Bobbie Aune. She was an amazing woman that was loved by many. Bobbie passed away Jan. 9, 2022, unexpectedly. She will be missed immensely.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Bobbie will be deeply missed by her husband, Bob; daughters, Tammy (Mark) and Tracy (Mike); four granddaughters; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and their faithful dog, Kirby.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.