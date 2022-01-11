Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobbie Aune
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Bobbie Aune

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Bobbie Aune. She was an amazing woman that was loved by many. Bobbie passed away Jan. 9, 2022, unexpectedly. She will be missed immensely.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Bobbie will be deeply missed by her husband, Bob; daughters, Tammy (Mark) and Tracy (Mike); four granddaughters; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and their faithful dog, Kirby.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Bob and family. Bobbie ways had smile wherever you would see her. May she rest in peace.
Gene Margie Muth
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results