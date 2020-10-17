Bonnie Hartze

Bonnie Hartze passed into the loving arms of her savior on Oct. 15, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck, with Fr. Mark Aune officiating. The funeral mass will be available to watch at: https://corpuschristibismarck.com/ The family requests that those attending please wear masks.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, with a private family prayer/vigil beginning at 7 p.m, which friends can join via live stream on the funeral home website.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

She was born to Joseph and Leona (Zentner) Srb Aug. 12, 1942 and raised on the Srb farm 9 miles northwest of Mott. She attended Mott public schools and Dickinson State Teachers College where she met her future husband, Marcellus Hartze, who, in their later years, became her caregiver. They were married July 24, 1962 at Mott in St. Vincent's Church. God blessed this union with four loving, caring children and four grandchildren who were the light of her life and whom she loved unconditionally.

Faith and family were of utmost importance in her life. She served as Eucharistic minister, usher, the environment co-chair and on the funeral committee at Corpus Christi.

She held several jobs as teacher, worked on the 1980 and 1990 census, and also worked with the vision screening team for the Bismarck Public Schools.

She and her family enjoyed traveling internationally and throughout the U.S. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, her sons Chad, Bismarck, and Brad, Bowbells; daughters, Suzanne (Doug Karch), Bismarck, and their children, Kelcey (Logan Bailey) and Casey (Jenny Rife), and Allison (Scott Faiman), West Fargo, and their children, Delaney (Alex Hogenson) and Grace; sister, Karen Silva; brother, Rob Srb; and nieces and nephews, Ralph Randle, Mary Gregory, Natasha Carlson and Yuri Srb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Norman Randle.

Memorials may be made to the Corpus Christi Food Pantry.

To view the service livestreams and to share memories of Bonnie, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.