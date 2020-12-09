Bonnie Johnson

Bonnie Johnson, 64, of Hazen, passed away suddenly on Dec. 5, 2020, after doing what she loved - being a grandmother to her grandkids. A small memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. CST Sunday, Dec. 13, at English Lutheran Church for immediate family. Friends are encouraged to attend on the Facebook livestream with a memories video to begin at 2 p.m. CST, at: https://www.facebook.com/EnglishLutheranHazen/

Bonnie Kay Johnson was born May 23, 1956 in Minot to Dellora and Edwin Schmidt and was raised in Max. After graduating from Max High School, she attended North Dakota State University and earned her bachelor's degree in medical technology. During her time at NDSU, she met her husband Keith Johnson. Bonnie and Keith were married Oct. 20, 1979 and moved to Hazen, where Bonnie started work at Sakakawea Medical Center as a medical technologist. Bonnie also managed the Hazen Golf Course before returning to SMC and becoming the laboratory director, where she remained until her retirement in March of 2020. She was fiercely professional, and every single patient mattered to her.

Bonnie lived a life of service to her family, her church, and her community. She excelled at organization and put her skills to use in promoting the arts, education, civic groups, and charitable work. Bonnie had a generous spirit, and was always the first to offer help and support to those in need and the last one out the door at every event. Bonnie was integral to countless organizations, and there are very few in the Hazen area that she didn't touch. Her many accomplishments include starting Spotlight the Arts, spearheading the renovation of the Hazen High School theater, and serving in active roles on Hazen Arts Council, Dollars for Scholars, South Shore Community Theater, 4-H, SMC Angel Tree, Hazen Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Hazen and regional Library Boards.

Bonnie was also a gifted seamstress, and no baby in her orbit went without one of her famous taggie blankies. She generously donated her time and costuming skills to bring school and community theater and dance productions to life. Additionally, she spent many hours quilting for both English Lutheran Church and those she loved.

Bonnie and Keith have two children, Aaron and Katie. While service and generosity defined Bonnie's time with us, her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother, and there was no one better at it.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Keith Johnson, children Aaron (Kjellann) Johnson, and Katie (Chase) Johansen, her grandchildren, Declan and Quinn Johansen, and Zoe Johnson, her mother, Dellora Schmidt, her brother, Bruce (Ranae) Schmidt, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Schmidt and her father, Edwin Schmidt.

