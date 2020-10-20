Menu
Bonnie Johnson

Bonnie J Johnson, 67, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 16, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Bonnie was born March 12, 1953 to Lowell and Lucille (Johnson) Nygard. She was raised in the Roseglan area and graduated from White Shield High School in 1971. Bonnie married John Crawford and they had a daughter, Amanda, during their union. Bonnie then married Wayne Johnson and they had a son Jesse, during that union. Bonnie married David Granlie until his passing in 2016.

Bonnie worked for numerous title companies and was last employed by ND Housing and Finance.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Amanda; mother, Lucille Nygard; brother, Glen; sisters, Gay (Dave) Mantz and Cindy (Norman) Schatz; her special nephew Josh Mehlhoff and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave; son, Jesse; father, Lowell; and brother, Jon.

Bonnie wishes memorials in her name to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave a message for Bonnie's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
