Brad Hopfauf
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
1701 Sunset Dr
Mandan, ND

Brad Hopfauf

Brad Hopfauf, 64, Mandan, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A private service will be held with immediate family.

Brad was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Mandan to Jack and Marge (Ferderer) Hopfauf. Graduating from Mandan High in 1975, he went on to work for Burlington Northern Railroad for 4 years. In 1983, Brad began his career at the Mandan Refinery where he made lasting friendships. He retired in 2017, after 34 years.

Brad is survived by the love of his life, Lynette Hopfauf, Mandan; daughters from his previous marriage, Carrie (Jeff) and Katie; grandchildren, Jayce, Bradley, Iliza, Dylan, Jurnee (Carlos), and Dane; two great-grandchildren, Josie and Cecilia; brothers, John (Mel), Dwight (Lynn), Scott (Kareen), & Dean (Jerri); sisters, Jackie (Don) Hahn, Laura (Paul) Schaff, Marlys Hopfauf, & Mary Sue Mieras; along with numerous treasured nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marge Hopfauf; nephew, Jacob Hahn; brother-in-law, Gary Helbling; and in-laws, Ervin and Florence Jose.

A special thank you to CHI Hospice staff and caregivers.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org or Gateway to Science Center STEM. https://gatewaytoscience.org/donate/.

Arrangements with Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service
Brad was one of the most creative guys - he was always thinking about how to make something - something fun - never sitting still - I will treasure my deck of cards.
Craig Bachmeier
September 30, 2021
One of my favorite operators to work with. A really nice, caring, and hard working person. God bless you Brad and your family.
Gene Nagle
September 24, 2021
My condolences to the Hopfauf family.
Glenyss Makelke
September 24, 2021
RIP Brad. I always liked working with you. Knew things were good! Condolences to your family and friends.
Mike Martin
September 23, 2021
Our prayers for the family. Lynette know that you are our thoughts and prayers. Brad was a great guy.
Dolly and Alan Erickson
September 23, 2021
Brad was a wonderful man & a great father, grandfather & great grandfather. So personable & always interested in how other people were doing. He loved to see smiles on people's faces! Hugs & prayers for peace go out to Lynette, Carrie, Katie & all the Hopfauf families! Rest in peace dear Brad, your work on earth is done, you good & faithful servant!
Deb Diede
Family
September 23, 2021
A wonderful man. We loved him like a member of the family. He slid into home on our daughter's birthday and is now safe forevermore.
Tim & Doreen Bumb
Friend
September 23, 2021
Hugs and prayers, We hold the best memories of Brad in our hearts! Deepest sympathies to the family. Chris and Bob Fredrickson
Chris and Bob Fredrickson
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss!!!! Praying for all of you
Lucilda herman
Family
September 23, 2021
Deepest Sympathies... may al those wonderful memories ease your sorrow! Hugs Katie and Carrie... Prayers for you All!!!
Darla and Larry Schaff
Friend
September 23, 2021
He was truly a very kind person and a great cousin , we will miss Brad
Bob Ferderer
Family
September 23, 2021
