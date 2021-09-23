Brad Hopfauf

Brad Hopfauf, 64, Mandan, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A private service will be held with immediate family.

Brad was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Mandan to Jack and Marge (Ferderer) Hopfauf. Graduating from Mandan High in 1975, he went on to work for Burlington Northern Railroad for 4 years. In 1983, Brad began his career at the Mandan Refinery where he made lasting friendships. He retired in 2017, after 34 years.

Brad is survived by the love of his life, Lynette Hopfauf, Mandan; daughters from his previous marriage, Carrie (Jeff) and Katie; grandchildren, Jayce, Bradley, Iliza, Dylan, Jurnee (Carlos), and Dane; two great-grandchildren, Josie and Cecilia; brothers, John (Mel), Dwight (Lynn), Scott (Kareen), & Dean (Jerri); sisters, Jackie (Don) Hahn, Laura (Paul) Schaff, Marlys Hopfauf, & Mary Sue Mieras; along with numerous treasured nieces and nephews.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marge Hopfauf; nephew, Jacob Hahn; brother-in-law, Gary Helbling; and in-laws, Ervin and Florence Jose.

A special thank you to CHI Hospice staff and caregivers.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://cholangiocarcinoma.org or Gateway to Science Center STEM. https://gatewaytoscience.org/donate/.

Arrangements with Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.