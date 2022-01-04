Bradley Charnholm

Bradley Charnholm, age 86, of Mandan, ND, passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, Jan. 7th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:00 PM. A Rosary and Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

