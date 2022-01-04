Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Bradley Charnholm
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Bradley Charnholm

Bradley Charnholm, age 86, of Mandan, ND, passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, Jan. 7th at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan with Fr. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held at 6:00 PM. A Rosary and Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to Brad´s family. I did not know him but knew of him. My dad Harry was friends with him and did business with him. Dad always spoke highly of Brad. Our community has lost a great man.
DeNae Kautzmann
January 9, 2022
Memories of him hunting and working in Montana with my dad, Howard. Also, lots of Metigoshe adventures with Charnholms.
Sheila R Blada
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results