Bradley Knutson
Bradley Knutson

MADISON, Wis. – Bradley C. Knutson, age 60, passed away at Agrace Hospice on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Brad was born June 24, 1961 in Bismarck to Victor and Dorothy Knutson. In his senior year at Century High School, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. He continued his service in the guard after graduating from the University of North Dakota (UND) with a degree in computer science. At UND he met the love of his life, Janell, and they married in 1983. They worked and raised their family in Bismarck, for a number of years before relocating to Madison, Wisconsin, where he worked at an insurance company as a computer programmer. Brad was an active member of Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church where he volunteered as a trustee, provided IT support, and participated in Bible study. In his youth he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming with his father, and earned his private pilot license. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan. He enjoyed reading history and historical fiction, playing board games, and spending time with his family and his English Labrador Retriever. Brad will be greatly missed, especially for his humor and his kindness. He was an inspiration to us all.

Brad is survived by his loving wife, Janell; children, Christopher (Kristen), Angela, and Matthew; and sister, Dawn (Mark) Flemmer. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Brad is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joy Feist, and infant brother, Barry.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at SHERMAN AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3705 N. Sherman Avenue. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue and again from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery in Wilton.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their loving care, especially Melissa, Courtney, and Megan, and to our neighbors and friends especially the Kimball family, Judy Stolper and Gene Haug for their loving support. To view and sign his guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 9, 2021.
Please accept Jim and my condolences Janell.
Mary Jo Schiavoni
Work
October 21, 2021
