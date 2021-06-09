Menu
Brandon Krehlik
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goetz Funeral Home - Washburn
522 Main Ave.
Washburn, ND

Brandon Krehlik

Brandon V. Krehlik, 17, of Riverdale, died in a car accident while coming home from work Monday, June 7, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 South 3rd St, Bismarck with Msgr James Braaten officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Ascension Church in Bismarck. Visitation will continue for one hour before the services on Saturday at the church.

Brandon was born Jan. 23, 2004 very premature, weighing 3lbs 1oz. Brandon was always a fighter and overcame adversity. He attended school in Underwood and was looking forward to his senior year. He was currently working in the maintenance department at Sakakawea State Park near Pick City. Brandon enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and spending time with his many friends. He was an avid Minnesota Viking and Cleveland Cavalier fan.

Privileged to have shared in his life are his parents, Victor and Sandra (Gross) Krehlik of Riverdale; sister, Alexis Krehlik of Riverdale; grandmother, Medy Gross and his Uncle Darren Gross, both of Bismarck; his aunts, Karen (Krehlik) and Jim Johnson and Cindy Krehlik, all of Minot, and many cousins, classmates, many friends and his girlfriend, Emily Kuntz of Bismarck.

Also blessed to have been a part of his life and preceding Brandon in death include his grandfather, John Gross and his grandparents, Victor Sr. and Stephanie (Schwindt) Krehlik.

Rest in Peace Brandon -- We Love You!!

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Brandon with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
1825 South 3rd St., Bismarck, ND
Goetz Funeral Home - Washburn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Our condolences on the loss of your son and grandson. May he Rest In Peace. Love, Carol Brendel Powe
Carol Brendel Powe
Family
June 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss!!!! Thoughts and prayers for the family!!!!
Todd Reiser
Other
June 11, 2021
I never knew Brandon, but my boys speak fondly of him. I am so sorry for your loss. He was so obviously a kind, wonderful young man; I have heard from so many, about him. Our prayers are with Brandon, his family & many, many friends.
Heidi Anderson
June 11, 2021
Words cannot express our sorrow and grief at the death of dear Brandon. We hold him in our hearts mightily these days and for as long as we live.
Mary Ann Weigel
June 9, 2021
I'm so very sorry about your loss of Brandon. My heart hurts for all of his family.
Mark G.
Other
June 9, 2021
Brandon was always so nice to me. We would share many laughs and have great conversations.
Brooke
Friend
June 9, 2021
