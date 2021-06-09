Brandon Krehlik

Brandon V. Krehlik, 17, of Riverdale, died in a car accident while coming home from work Monday, June 7, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Ascension Catholic Church, 1825 South 3rd St, Bismarck with Msgr James Braaten officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Ascension Church in Bismarck. Visitation will continue for one hour before the services on Saturday at the church.

Brandon was born Jan. 23, 2004 very premature, weighing 3lbs 1oz. Brandon was always a fighter and overcame adversity. He attended school in Underwood and was looking forward to his senior year. He was currently working in the maintenance department at Sakakawea State Park near Pick City. Brandon enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating and spending time with his many friends. He was an avid Minnesota Viking and Cleveland Cavalier fan.

Privileged to have shared in his life are his parents, Victor and Sandra (Gross) Krehlik of Riverdale; sister, Alexis Krehlik of Riverdale; grandmother, Medy Gross and his Uncle Darren Gross, both of Bismarck; his aunts, Karen (Krehlik) and Jim Johnson and Cindy Krehlik, all of Minot, and many cousins, classmates, many friends and his girlfriend, Emily Kuntz of Bismarck.

Also blessed to have been a part of his life and preceding Brandon in death include his grandfather, John Gross and his grandparents, Victor Sr. and Stephanie (Schwindt) Krehlik.

Rest in Peace Brandon -- We Love You!!

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)