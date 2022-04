Brenda Binder-Steckler

Brenda Binder-Steckler, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at the age of 54.

A memorial/vigil service will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service will be on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. For those attending, masks are appreciated.

A burial service will be held in Minot in June of 2022.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)