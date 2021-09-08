Brenda Kugler

Brenda Jean Kugler, 65, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away on July 13, 2021. Brenda was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Bismarck and was the oldest of four siblings; she moved to Arizona in April 1999 to be closer to family.

After Brenda's divorce in 1982 Brenda became a single mother of two daughters and put herself through college and graduated from United Tribes Technical College in 1990 with her licensed practical nurse degree. Brenda continued her education and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Medcenter One College of Nursing in 1994. Brenda dedicated her life to helping others. Brenda was always putting other people's needs above her own. Everyone that met Brenda absolutely loved her. She was always joking, and it did not matter what she was going through she never let other people know. Brenda also took on the task of raising her four grandchildren.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father Bernard Kugler, mother Erna Brister and brother John Kugler.

Survivors include her daughters Katrina Kramer and Monica Tucker, son-in-law Jason Tucker, her grandchildren Willis (Ben) Kramer, Leroy Kramer, Erna Kramer, Joe Kramer, Mason Tucker, and one great-grandchild Aubrielle Strikes-Enemy, sister Noreen Jernigan, sister DeeAnn Gasper and her brother-in-law Mario Gasper and several nieces and nephews.