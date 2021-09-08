Menu
Brenda Jean Kugler, 65, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away on July 13, 2021. Brenda was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Bismarck and was the oldest of four siblings; she moved to Arizona in April 1999 to be closer to family.

After Brenda's divorce in 1982 Brenda became a single mother of two daughters and put herself through college and graduated from United Tribes Technical College in 1990 with her licensed practical nurse degree. Brenda continued her education and received her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Medcenter One College of Nursing in 1994. Brenda dedicated her life to helping others. Brenda was always putting other people's needs above her own. Everyone that met Brenda absolutely loved her. She was always joking, and it did not matter what she was going through she never let other people know. Brenda also took on the task of raising her four grandchildren.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father Bernard Kugler, mother Erna Brister and brother John Kugler.

Survivors include her daughters Katrina Kramer and Monica Tucker, son-in-law Jason Tucker, her grandchildren Willis (Ben) Kramer, Leroy Kramer, Erna Kramer, Joe Kramer, Mason Tucker, and one great-grandchild Aubrielle Strikes-Enemy, sister Noreen Jernigan, sister DeeAnn Gasper and her brother-in-law Mario Gasper and several nieces and nephews.


I am sorry for your loss. I knew Brenda from United Tribes, we had classes together and as a nurse she cared for my brother at Sanford and we worked together at a nursing home.
Janet M Archambault
School
October 27, 2021
Brenda Kuglar was one of the best people and nurses I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. We had lost touch, but worked together 5 years. Brenda was one of the hardest workers I have known. Brenda took such great care of her family and there was nothing she would not do to ensure they were taken care of. Brenda also adored all of her grandbabies and wanted to ensure they got a great start in life. Brenda will be greatly missed. I am grateful for being part of her life as a she was a wonderful person.
Debra Colbert, RN, MSN Ed.
Work
September 13, 2021
Ive known her since we were 19 ! Never had a better friend,
Trudy L Soura
Friend
September 8, 2021
I lost touch with Brenda when she left North Dakota. I am Sandy Prouty. My mom, Julie, was Bernard's sister. I would really like to connect with Noreen. Please email me. Brenda babysat for my girls (Hope and Jama Lambert) when they were preschoolers. I remember she had dachshunds and was a very positive person. I didn't know Johnny died either. I am so sorry we lost contact. Please email me.
Sandy Amsden
Family
September 8, 2021
