Brenda Whitesell

Brenda Diane Whitesell, 57, Fargo, passed away at her home under the care of hospice on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Cremation has taken place.

Brenda was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in Minot to Elden and Diane Ruud. The two divorced and Diane married James (Jim) Isaak on Dec. 1, 1973. Jim adopted Brenda on Jan. 22, 1973.

Brenda attended high school in Center and went on to attend UND Williston Center, RD Hairstyling College, Interstate Business College and Bismarck State College, where, in 2008, she received her associate in arts degree. She was working on a degree in psychology and sociology from Minot State College until she became ill. Brenda worked a variety of jobs throughout her life including work as a receptionist/secretary, waitress, customer support technician, child care supervisor, data key operator, taxi and limo driver and a billing clerk.

Brenda married her high school boyfriend, Tim Yantzer, on Aug. 4, 1984. They had one son, Craig Yantzer, born Dec. 13, 1984. The couple divorced in 1986. Brenda married Scott Whitesell in 2004. She and Scott divorced in 2006.

Brenda was a beautiful and kind soul who loved animals, especially her beloved therapy dog, Cinnamon, her constant companion for the past eight years. Brenda had a "green thumb" and had a very good singing voice, loved music, and was a notorious and detailed note taker.

She is survived by her son, Craig; parents James and Diane Isaak; siblings Kathy Kemmesat (Dennis), Ann Scott (LeAnn Hokanson), Robert Ruud, Karla Demars (Chris), Angie Ruud; nephews Isaac Burgad, Reed Neurohr, Xavier Scott, Tyler Lilleoien, Izac and Devon Demars, Brady Wallace; nieces Eve Scott, Alexandria Du Preez, Mikahla Demars; her biological father's widow, Peggy Ruud; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brenda was preceded in death by her biological father, Elden Ruud; grandparents Arthur and Claire Kenner, Arthur and Martha Isaak; and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial will be held in celebration of her life on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery North of Center with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Fellowship and lunch will follow at the Golden Age Club in Center.

Brenda's family would like to thank everyone for your prayers, condolences and kind words during this difficult time. May she now be at peace in Our Lord's loving arms.

Memorials received will be used for her headstone.