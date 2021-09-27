Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian Boehm
1988 - 2021
BORN
1988
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Brian Boehm

Brian Christopher Boehm, 33, Mandan died Sept. 23, 2021 at a Bismarck Hospital due to cardiac arrest.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave NE, Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating.

Brian was born in Bismarck to Ed and Marsha Boehm Sept. 19, 1988. He grew up and attended school in Mandan graduating from Mandan High in 2007. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church Mandan. Brian worked many years in food service but the last few years he worked for Howard Bauer Concrete Construction as a finisher.

Cooking was a creative activity for Brian. You could count on his dishes being flavorful with a spicy kick. He had a gift to create beautiful furniture and accessories out of scrap wood. Brian enjoyed all genres of music, but especially the Grateful Dead. He played guitar and piano. A kid at heart, he was always bringing home the latest quirky candy bar or snack to try out. Brian was a Packer and Twins fan. He loved his niece Eleanor more than anything and Eleanor loved her Uncle Brian. We will miss his intelligence, quick wit, impersonations, big heart and humor. He could always make us laugh.

Brian is survived by his parents, Ed and Marsha; brother, Chad (Kaysi) Boehm; niece, Eleanor; grandmother, Beth Jones; his dog, Max; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Greeting Brian in Heaven are his grandparents, Joe and Jennie Boehm and Jim Jones, and his dogs, Chelsie and Baylee.

Rest in peace son, until we meet again.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mandan Union Cemetery
1600 Mandan Ave NE, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Brian you will be forever missed & loved. We were honored to be your godparents. I know we didn't see you much as you grew older but you were & will always be in our hearts. RIP.
Randy & Rita Frohlich
Friend
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss! He loved and talked about you all all the time! My heart goes out to all of you!
Kayla Rex & Evan
Friend
September 28, 2021
We love you B-rian! Rest in peace honey we will forever hold you in our hearts & minds & cherish your art pieces and amazing creations you either made for us or left behind! I know your gona make um smile & laugh up there to so rest pain free until we meet again! Rex says he sorry your gone thank you musses you & Good ye B!
Kayla & Rex Vietz & Evan Goldsack
Other
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike Long
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results