Brian Boehm

Brian Christopher Boehm, 33, Mandan died Sept. 23, 2021 at a Bismarck Hospital due to cardiac arrest.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave NE, Mandan with Pastor Phil Leer officiating.

Brian was born in Bismarck to Ed and Marsha Boehm Sept. 19, 1988. He grew up and attended school in Mandan graduating from Mandan High in 2007. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church Mandan. Brian worked many years in food service but the last few years he worked for Howard Bauer Concrete Construction as a finisher.

Cooking was a creative activity for Brian. You could count on his dishes being flavorful with a spicy kick. He had a gift to create beautiful furniture and accessories out of scrap wood. Brian enjoyed all genres of music, but especially the Grateful Dead. He played guitar and piano. A kid at heart, he was always bringing home the latest quirky candy bar or snack to try out. Brian was a Packer and Twins fan. He loved his niece Eleanor more than anything and Eleanor loved her Uncle Brian. We will miss his intelligence, quick wit, impersonations, big heart and humor. He could always make us laugh.

Brian is survived by his parents, Ed and Marsha; brother, Chad (Kaysi) Boehm; niece, Eleanor; grandmother, Beth Jones; his dog, Max; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Greeting Brian in Heaven are his grandparents, Joe and Jennie Boehm and Jim Jones, and his dogs, Chelsie and Baylee.

Rest in peace son, until we meet again.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.