Bruce Braun

Bruce Cedric Braun, 66 died Dec. 9, 2021.

Bruce was born April 5, 1955, son of Eva and Vilas Braun. He attended school in the Bismarck and Aberdeen areas and graduated from Central High in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He became a general carpenter through trade school and local union 1091.

Bruce enjoyed woodworking, splitting firewood, and mowing grass.

Bruce is survived by two brothers, Clark Braun and Wayne Braun; two sisters, Ldana Porter and Beth Ritter and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sheila.

A private burial for the family will occur at a later date.