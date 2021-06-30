Menu
Bruce Kautzman
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Bruce Kautzman

Funeral Mass for Bruce Kautzman, 52, of New Salem will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Pius Catholic Church with Father Stephen Folorunso celebrating. A rosary will be led at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Bruce passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.

Bruce Allen Kautzman was born Dec. 29, 1968 in Bismarck, the oldest child of Jim and Pat Kautzman. He grew up in New Salem where he graduated from high school and later went on to NDSU and DSU. Bruce was the manager for the NDSU Bison Football team. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Raiders and the LA Clippers. After college, Bruce began working as a driver and mechanic for Kautzman Trucking. In his spare time, Bruce and his friend Robbie would do Karaoke gigs for weddings. On Wednesdays you'd find him at The Red Trail Links playing men's league golf. He also loved playing softball. Bruce's greatest joy was his family and time spent with his daughters.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Jocelyn Kautzman (special friend Ben Spraggins), Brynn Kautzman (special friend TJ Duran), Keisha (Jordan) Kramm; grandchildren, Arlo and Archie; parents, Jim and Pat Kautzman; brother, Russ (Steph) Kautzman; sister, Renee (Loren) Maier; nieces, Alex, Taylor, Dru, Bailey, Reece Kautzman, Karly (Drew) Nelson; nephew, Pace (fiancee Syd Schmitz) Maier; ex-wife, Jill Doll.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home -- Glen Ullin


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Rosary
12:30p.m.
St. Pius Catholic Church
ND
Jul
1
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Pius Catholic Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the Kautzman Family. My pr ayers are with you all.
Randy Aberle
Friend
July 1, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Kautzman Family. My prayers are with you.
Randy Aberle
July 1, 2021
Blessings & comfort to all of us who are grieving. Let us know that he is living the ultimate dream and will see him again! Love you Bruce
Kristen Conlin Kautzman
Family
July 1, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God Bless and Comfort your family always. RIP! CC Collier and Pat (Kraft) Potter
Donald Potter
Other
June 30, 2021
So sorry Bruce, god must have special plans for a very special person. God bless your soul.
Karen Reinhardt
Family
June 30, 2021
