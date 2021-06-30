Bruce Kautzman

Funeral Mass for Bruce Kautzman, 52, of New Salem will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Pius Catholic Church with Father Stephen Folorunso celebrating. A rosary will be led at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Bruce passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.

Bruce Allen Kautzman was born Dec. 29, 1968 in Bismarck, the oldest child of Jim and Pat Kautzman. He grew up in New Salem where he graduated from high school and later went on to NDSU and DSU. Bruce was the manager for the NDSU Bison Football team. He was an avid sports fan, always cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Raiders and the LA Clippers. After college, Bruce began working as a driver and mechanic for Kautzman Trucking. In his spare time, Bruce and his friend Robbie would do Karaoke gigs for weddings. On Wednesdays you'd find him at The Red Trail Links playing men's league golf. He also loved playing softball. Bruce's greatest joy was his family and time spent with his daughters.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Jocelyn Kautzman (special friend Ben Spraggins), Brynn Kautzman (special friend TJ Duran), Keisha (Jordan) Kramm; grandchildren, Arlo and Archie; parents, Jim and Pat Kautzman; brother, Russ (Steph) Kautzman; sister, Renee (Loren) Maier; nieces, Alex, Taylor, Dru, Bailey, Reece Kautzman, Karly (Drew) Nelson; nephew, Pace (fiancee Syd Schmitz) Maier; ex-wife, Jill Doll.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home -- Glen Ullin