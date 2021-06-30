Bruce Nies

Bruce Robert Nies, 62, was called by the Lord on June 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Nies, grandparents, Phillip and May Gabel, Ludwig and Annetta Nies, nephew, Cole Weckerly, and his beloved dog, Sandy.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Monica Nies and fiance Shawn Sinclair; son, Robert Anthony Nies (Carla Abel); grandchildren: Tatum Sinclair, Ashton Nies and Kyra Nies; sisters: Wanda (Terry) Weckerly, Pam (Larry) Ressler, and Kathy (Max) Tschosik; mother of his children, Cindy Dunham; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved dog, Lucy.

