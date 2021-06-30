Menu
Bruce Nies
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Bruce Nies

Bruce Robert Nies, 62, was called by the Lord on June 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Nies, grandparents, Phillip and May Gabel, Ludwig and Annetta Nies, nephew, Cole Weckerly, and his beloved dog, Sandy.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Monica Nies and fiance Shawn Sinclair; son, Robert Anthony Nies (Carla Abel); grandchildren: Tatum Sinclair, Ashton Nies and Kyra Nies; sisters: Wanda (Terry) Weckerly, Pam (Larry) Ressler, and Kathy (Max) Tschosik; mother of his children, Cindy Dunham; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved dog, Lucy.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 14, 2021.
Jul
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
Roger J Gallardo
July 15, 2021
I love you forever and ever Daddy. You will be missed so much. I will think of you everyday and know you will be with me.
Monica Nies
Family
June 30, 2021
