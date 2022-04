Bruce Schatz

Bruce Schatz, 66, Bismarck, died on Sept. 23, 2021 at St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Corpus Christi Church, 1919 N 2nd Street, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck where a rosary/vigil will begin at 5 p.m.

