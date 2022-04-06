Bruce O. Syvrud

FORNEY, TX - Bruce Syvrud, 67, resident of Forney, TX, went to be with his lord and savior on March 4, 2022.

Bruce Syvrud was born on April 26, 1954, in Mandan, ND, to Peter and Mary Syvrud. Bruce graduated from Mandan High School in 1972. He started his career with Cass Clay, Mandan ISD, and the Burlington Railroad, and then became a successful small business owner. After moving to Texas in 1988, Bruce went on to work as a physical therapist for over 20 years.

Bruce married the love of his life Donna Napton, in Bismark, ND in 1981. The couple has 4 children: Julie Syvrud-Chow, Jenni Syvrud-Maldonado, Sara Syvrud-Huaman, and Samuel Syvrud.

Bruce was best known for having a heart for the Lord, ministering to those in need, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bruce loved working on small engines, taking Sunday drives, and hitting home runs in his softball days.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Donna Syvrud; his children: Julie, Jenni, Sara, Sam; his nine grandchildren; and his seven siblings: Signy Leischner, Karol Harriman, Andrea Richart, James Syvrud, John Syvrud, Ruth Hackett, and Paul Syvrud.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Syvrud; and his brother, Philip Syvrud.