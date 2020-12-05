Bryce Hill

W. Bryce Hill, 87, passed away Dec. 2, 2020 after battling COVID-19. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Bryce was born March 2, 1933, in Alva, Oklahoma, and earned a B.A. in sociology from Oklahoma Northwestern State University in 1954. He joined the U.S. Army military police, where an officer inspired him to obtain a B.A. in criminology from University of California-Berkeley in 1960. He was a police officer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and also began teaching in 1964. Bryce taught at community colleges in St. Louis, Missouri, and Savannah, Georgia, and worked for the N.D. Combined Law Enforcement Council before coming to BSC in 1975 to be associate professor and chair of the criminal justice program, retiring in 1995. Bryce was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in 1994 and served as police and fire commissioner. He chaired the N.D. Private Investigation and Security Board, state chapter of American Society of Industrial Security, National League of Cities Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee, and local Committee for Consolidation of Police and Sheriff's Department. Bryce was president of the N.D. League of Cities board and active as officer and member in more than a dozen other organizations. He was also an avid reader, football and baseball fan. He most loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and often traveled to Florida to go to spring training.

Bryce is survived by his wife Maxine; his daughter Lea Hill of Minneapolis, Minn., and her children, Alec and Lauren of Minneapolis, Minn., his son, Bryce Hill of Portland, Ore., and sibling Don Hill of Penn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Foundation by visiting their website and clicking the donate tab or donate to or your favorite charity.

