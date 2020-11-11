Bud Zavalney

Bud V. Zavalney, 87, passed away Nov. 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bud was born Sept. 20, 1933 on a farmstead in Mountrail County to Edgar and Thelma (Trihub) Zavalney. He grew up in the Parshall/Plaza area – one of seven children: sisters, Marvel Johnson, Mavis Case, Janice Carlson (Dr. Haakon) and Norene Boswell; brothers, Ervin who died in 2015 and twin brother Ted who died in 1995.

Growing up in small town N.D. in the '30s through the '50s, his classmates became extended family and the bonds of friendship remained throughout life. In October 1953 Bud was drafted into the U.S. Army along with Ted and a large contingent of Parshall area youth. Boot Camp at Ft. Hood, Texas was his first stop and from there he was stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland, until his discharge on Oct. 26, 1955.

Starting at a young age, Bud along with his two brothers, helped their father in his many business adventures, including the Pass Time Bar in Plaza and Ed's Canvas and Leather Goods Repair Shop in Parshall. He was a proud member of the Parshall Boy Scouts and worked for local farmers and ranchers. After his discharge from the Army, he worked on the first New Town Bridge, surveyed for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and owned and operated the Central Cafe in Parshall from 1958-68.

Bud married Joan Treutlein on April 18, 1964 at St. Bridgette's Church in Parshall. They continued operating the Central Cafe until 1969 when they moved to Portland and Seattle. He worked for a time in Portland as a meat cutter and from there moved to Seattle where he worked at Todd's Shipyard, Lockheed Shipyards and Pacific Car and Foundry.

In 1972 he and Joan moved back to Parshall to assist in the building and operation of the Parshall Motor Inn, which they ran for the next 34 years. During that time Bud was employed as Executive Director of Mountrail County Housing (HUD) for the towns of Parshall, Plaza, Makoti, New Town and Stanley. He and his brother operated the Parshall Laundromat, Parshall Grain Elevator, and undertook a farming operation in Ward, Mclean and Mountrail counties. During his years living in Parshall, Bud was a member of the Parshall American Legion Post 0121 for 47 continuous years and was active in numerous organizations and community projects.

He and Joan moved from their farmstead east of Parshall to their Bismarck home in spring 2015.

Bud is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Doug, Williston; four sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

