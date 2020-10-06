Burton Beckman

Burton A. Beckman, 90, of Hannover, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT, Thursday, Oct. 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center, with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen.

Burton was born April 30, 1930 in Bismarck to Henry and Marie (Bethman) Beckman. He was raised and educated in rural Hannover. He farmed and ranched on the home place all of his life. He married Arlene Linden on Sept. 26, 1975 in Bismarck and the couple farmed together for 22 years until her death. In January of 2017, Burton became a resident of Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.

Burton loved his Hereford cattle. He would say, "If a magazine needed a good picture of cattle, they always looked for a Hereford picture to put in their magazine." Burton was proud of that. He liked spending time with his cattle, even scratching their heads and ears. They were his passion.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Burton loved to dance and listen to old time music. He loved to visit and was always willing to give advice and his thoughts on things. Burton was always kind spirited and was a loving, compassionate man. He would also have a huge smile on his face when anyone came to visit with him. He often brought out coffee and ice cream, treats he dearly loved, to make the visit last a little longer. Burton enjoyed getting together with family for the holidays.

Burton is survived by his sisters-in-law, Loretta Beckman; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents; three brothers, Ernie (Erna), Wilbert and Preston (Norma); four sisters, Lillian (Ed) Rollenhagen, Irene (Raymond) Jensen, Bernice (Edwin) Berg and Beatrice (Walter) Reinke; and his nieces, Naomi Jaeger, Susan Soland and Kay Moon.

Burton will be greatly missed by many.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.