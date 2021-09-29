Byron Bellerud

Bryon Oliver Bellerud, 62 years old, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2021; surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck. Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the start of the service. For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Bryon was born May 18, 1959, to Bernt and Marie (Kotaska) Bellerud in Grafton. Bryon graduated from Bismarck High School in 1977. As a Boy Scout Bryon earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 with a delayed entry until his high school graduation and then attended basic training in Orlando, Florida, then nuclear power school in Florida. He was then stationed for a short time in Chicago, Illinois, then onto the USS Blueback in San Diego, California.

On Aug. 8, 1981, Bryon married Lanette Fode in Bismarck. Together they had two children, Bryon II and Brandon. During Bryon's 22 ½ year career he was stationed in California, Virginia, Washington, Hawaii and worldwide he spent time in the Philippines, Italy and Scotland. In 1983 Bryon received the Sailor of the Year Award. Bryon started his career as an E-1 but worked his way up the ranks where he ultimately retired as an O-3 in 1999.

Bryon then moved with his family to Bismarck. Bryon started a second career with Sykes Enterprises in March 1999. He started as a customer service agent and advanced to senior director of workforce management. Bryon continued his career with Sykes until the week he passed away. Bryon attended Hawaii Pacific University and graduated summa cum laude in 2008.

Bryon loved the Lord! He touched the hearts of many with his leadership and devotion to his church community groups. Bryon always put his family first, and deeply enjoyed the time he spent with his grandkids teaching robotics and playing Legos. He fought hard in the hopes to meet his new grandchild arriving this month.

Bryon is survived by his wife, Lanette; sons, Bryon II (Téa) and Brandon (Crystal); grandchildren Jasalyn (Jazzy), Zayden, Kyon and Navie; sisters, Sandy (Rod) Williams and Joy (Kern) Wilson; brothers, Kent (Ardella) Bellerud and Andrew (Kristy) Weixel; father, Bernt Bellerud; in-laws, John and Shirley Fode Jr.; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Marc) Jacobs and Charlotte (Jack) Lacrosse; brothers-in-law, John (Julie) Fode III and Cory (Dawn) Fode; and many nieces and nephews.

Bryon was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Weixel and stepfather, Arthur Weixel; stepmother, Marilyn Bellerud; grandparents, Jerome and Rose Kotaska and Mads and Alvida Bellerud; step grandfather, Alan Robertson and sister, Rose Marie Bellerud.

