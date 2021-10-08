Caleb Hoovestol

'Start each day with a grateful heart' was his mantra until his final beat. Caleb Burton Hoovestol passed away Sept. 24, 2021, after a courageous fight against various health complications. His departure was just in time to spiritually attend one of his favorite golf tournaments, The Ryder Cup.

On June 20, 1983, Calvin "Pops," Mary "Mom," and big brother Carson celebrated the birth of Caleb. Eight years later, baby brother Connor joined the family, and "the numbers all go to eleven" (Spinal Tap).

Caleb spent most of his youth in North Dakota, where he established his love for music, sports, movies, and cooking (Don't forget the butter and salt!). He had a natural rhythmic ear, making him a talented musician. His first steps were marching to a perfect cadence patted on his belly, a skill he rehearsed for the remainder of his life. He was very active in sports, playing tennis, golf, football, and hockey. He enjoyed the beauty of endless fields of grain and the satisfaction gained from a long day's work running a combine on the family farm during harvest.

He graduated high school beachside in Laguna Niguel, California but soon felt the mountains calling. He drove his beloved Yukon to Bozeman, Montana to reunite with friends and work construction. This turned out to be one of his best decisions, because he met his "Best Gal," Chelsea Lipp. They got to know each other under the big sky, warmed by a bonfire in Hyalite Canyon. His witty personality drew her smile and many laughs thereafter, but what sealed the deal was his lasagna (thank you, aunt Susan!). They embarked on many adventures together, and after seven years well spent in the mountains, the trusty Yukon, with U-Haul in tow, headed across the country to Austin, Texas.

Music, food, golf, family, and football, in no particular order, solidified his decision that Austin was where he wanted to stay and where he resided for the past decade. Until declining health interrupted his plans, Caleb had nearly completed a psychology degree from Texas State University with the goal of becoming a counselor. Caleb and Chelsea were married in 2012, and soon after the Yukon was dubbed the "Fun Bus" as three beautiful daughters were welcomed, twins Azyl and Vera, and younger sister Emri "Shmoobers." His girls meant everything to him and were his proudest accomplishment. Family feasts, bedtime stories, the girls singing to the melody of him playing guitar, all the shenanigans of stay up-late night, camping, teaching them piano and golf, hilarious games of Guesstures, and backyard soccer games is the short list of his most cherished moments with his daughters. He would also be very pleased to know that they have happily mastered his skill of baking the perfect chocolate chip cookie. He was greatly loved and is deeply missed.

We were fortunate to call him Papa Bear, husband, son, grandson, brother, brother-in-law, and friend. Caleb is survived by his wife Chelsea, daughters Azyl, Vera and Emri; parents Mary (Nagel) and Calvin Hoovestol; brother Carson Hoovestol, his wife Sara and their children Nya, Ruby and Cora; and brother Connor Hoovestol, all of Austin, Texas; grandmothers Etheleen Hoovestol of New Salem, North Dakota and Beth Nagel of Hamilton, Montana; and best friend Tom Bushaw and his wife Nikki and their children Leif and Nash of Bismarck, North Dakota.

He was preceded in death by grandfathers Burton Hoovestol and Fred Nagel.

The family requests that gifts in memory of Caleb Hoovestol to benefit Nebraska Medicine may be sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation, P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Please make checks payable to the University of Nebraska Foundation, and include in the memo line, or an enclosed note, that the gift is in memory of Caleb Hoovestol to support the Nebraska Medicine Transplant Patient Experience and Family Experience Fund (#01145240).

A celebration honoring Caleb's life will be held next summer in Bozeman, Montana. Further details will be sent out.

