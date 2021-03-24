Menu
Carleen Buchholz
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Carleen Buchholz

Carleen Cecelia Buchholz, born in Linton on Nov. 22, 1957, was invited into heaven well before her time on March 20, 2021 at the young age of 63 in Fargo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Carleen graduated from Strasburg High School in 1976. She went on to marry Daniel Goldade in 1982. The couple was blessed with three wonderful children together. Carleen later remarried Bobby Buchholz on Feb. 1, 2002. Carleen was a dedicated employee of WSI for the past 25 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, walking, gardening, (ice) fishing, boating, being on the family ranch, traveling and putting her toes in the sand. Carleen enjoyed traveling to Florida to see her grandchildren. Carleen was the biggest social butterfly, always warm and welcoming to anyone she ever came across. Being a grandmother was the happiest thing to happen to her. She loved her three grandchildren Judah Daniel, Harrison Daniel and Charlotte Rose more than anything else.

Carleen leaves behind her husband, Bobby Buchholz; her three children Brandy (Tim) Liney of Jacksonville, Fla.; Trevor Goldade of West Bismarck and Kimberly (Eric) Austin of Mandan; nine wonderful siblings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Rose Kraft; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Mar
26
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Mar
27
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. Carleen was a very happy and friendly person.
Patty Carman
March 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to all of Carleen´s family. We were extremely saddened to hear of her untimely passing. Carleen was a true friend to those of us lucky enough to call her friend and she was also a kind, honest & caring co-worker that genuinely cared how your day was going and would do whatever possible to lighten the mood & put a smile on your face if your day wasn´t going as well as you´d hoped. She will be greatly missed by so many. May God hold you all close at this most difficult time and may you all find comfort in that as you mourn this great loss. Prayers are being sent for all of you, and again, we are so very sorry for your loss. God Bless, Candace & Ted Schneider & Boys
Candace Schneider
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry to learn about Carleen´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Wishing you peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Wayne & Susie Materi
March 25, 2021
My condolence, to Carleen's family.
Patrick Gross
March 25, 2021
In our prayers our hearts go out to the family . Roger and Sherry Domres
Sherry Austin-Domres
Family
March 24, 2021
Roger and Sherry Domres
March 24, 2021
Amanda Harsche Deanna Barnes
March 24, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to read that Carleen had passed. She was always so full of life and energy. She will greatly missed. Prayers to her family.
Trucia Bentz
March 24, 2021
