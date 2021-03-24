Carleen Buchholz

Carleen Cecelia Buchholz, born in Linton on Nov. 22, 1957, was invited into heaven well before her time on March 20, 2021 at the young age of 63 in Fargo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Carleen graduated from Strasburg High School in 1976. She went on to marry Daniel Goldade in 1982. The couple was blessed with three wonderful children together. Carleen later remarried Bobby Buchholz on Feb. 1, 2002. Carleen was a dedicated employee of WSI for the past 25 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, walking, gardening, (ice) fishing, boating, being on the family ranch, traveling and putting her toes in the sand. Carleen enjoyed traveling to Florida to see her grandchildren. Carleen was the biggest social butterfly, always warm and welcoming to anyone she ever came across. Being a grandmother was the happiest thing to happen to her. She loved her three grandchildren Judah Daniel, Harrison Daniel and Charlotte Rose more than anything else.

Carleen leaves behind her husband, Bobby Buchholz; her three children Brandy (Tim) Liney of Jacksonville, Fla.; Trevor Goldade of West Bismarck and Kimberly (Eric) Austin of Mandan; nine wonderful siblings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph and Rose Kraft; as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.