Carmen L. "Billie" Van Horn, age 86, of Beach, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Wibaux County Nursing Home, Wibaux, Montana. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at the First Lutheran Church, Beach with Pastor Roger Dieterle officiating.

Silha Funeral Home of Beach has been entrusted with the arrangements.