Carol Albrecht

Carol Albrecht, 92, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Sunset Drive Prospera Community Care Center, Mandan. A private memorial service with immediate family will be scheduled. Inurnment will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery, rural Langdon.

Carol was born March 24, 1928 at Langdon to Melvin and Alida Bergley. She graduated from Langdon High School and attended college in Valley City earning a teaching certificate. On Sept. 24, 1949, she married Harvey Albrecht in Riverdale.

In addition to raising her family, Carol worked for many years in retail sales. Carol was a concession supervisor for the Bismarck Civic Center for several years before she retired. Carol enjoyed cooking, crocheting, quilting, gardening, camping and fishing. She would patiently and quietly fish from the boat or on the shore. At the end of the day, she would frequently have the biggest and most fish.

Carol is survived by one daughter Terri (Scott) Keller, O'Fallon, Mo.; two sons, Wayne (Valerie) Albrecht, Hazen, Steve Albrecht, Laurel, Mont.; nine grandchildren, Joshua Fiedler, Kristine (Bob) Thune, Ryan (Maggie) Albrecht, Allison Albrecht, Carter Albrecht, Ethan (Karsyn) Albrecht, Jesse (Emma) Albrecht, Demarie Albrecht, and Madeline Keller; eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Evan, and Olivia Fiedler; Emma, Sophia and Kallen Thune; Lila and Isak Albrecht; one sister, Fern (Tom) Veer.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey Albrecht; one sister, Amelia; three brothers, Clifford, Kenneth, and Leonard; her daughter, Danna and son-in-law Jerry Fiedler.

Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.