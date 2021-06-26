Carol Bubani

Carol Edna (Krause) Bubani, 88, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, June 30 at Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah, North Dakota. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery north of Zap.

Edna was born July 4, 1932, on a farm 12 miles north of Zap to Sam and Elsie Krause. She attended country school for eight years. Then, in her teens, she moved to Beulah to find work.

In 1952, she moved to Bismarck and worked at the Patterson Hotel for several years, and then, in 1954, she moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Edna's sister, Janis, lived with her in Bismarck and in Milwaukee so that Janis could have the opportunity to attend high school.

After Milwaukee, Edna moved to Helena, Montana; then to Seattle, Washington; and then to Anchorage, Alaska. In 1964, she hitchhiked from Anchorage to New York City where she tried to introduce fleischkuechla at the World's Fair. After New York City, she moved to Hollywood, Florida.

She spent time in Italy studying the Montessori teaching method, then returned to Florida where she owned and operated two successful Montessori schools. Not bad for a farm girl with an eighth grade education.

Carol Edna had an adventurous spirit and a generous heart, and she lived an interesting life. It was her wish to be buried north of Zap in the St. John's cemetery near her childhood home.

She is survived by one sister, Janis Winfrey, Beulah; and daughters, Pamela, Louann, Alana, Debra, and Elliot Rosina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant brother, Fred; one brother, Harold; and one sister, Irene Loeffelbein.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.