Carol Jean Goertel

GRAND FORKS - Carol Jean Goertel, 90, of Grand Forks, ND died on April 5, 2022 at Woodside Village in Grand Forks. The 7th of 8 children, she was born to Angus and Emma Larson on February 20, 1932 in Fargo, ND. Due to her father's construction job, the family lived in various towns in North Dakota until 1946, when they settled in Mandan, ND. Carol graduated from Mandan High School in 1950. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert Goertel, on October 30, 1952 they settled in Mandan where they raised 3 daughters.

Carol worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for much of her career. She also was an office deputy for the Morton County Sheriff's Department in the early 1970's. After retirement Bob and Carol spent winters in Mesa, Arizona until his death in 2003. They enjoyed many trips, including a memorable one to the Holy Land and Greece. After Bob's death, Carol continued to travel for a few years, visiting places such as New York and Australia.

Carol moved to Touchmark in Bismarck in 2012, where she happily resided until 2019, when she moved to Grand Forks to be closer to family.

Carol was a long time member of First Lutheran Church in Mandan, ND. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Jacqueline (David) Ramos of San Jacinto, CA, Barbara (Greg) Weber of Grand Forks, ND, and Marilyn (Bill) Breen of Mingo, IA. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Kim Stoltz and Mark Stoltz of California; Samantha (Scott) Homan and Kevin (Danielle) Weber of Grand Forks, ND; Adrienne Breen and Elizabeth (Pete) Teigen of Des Moines, IA, and Kyle Breen of Grapevine, TX, as well as great-grandchildren Scott, Jessica, Nora, Aubrey, Reid, and Zachary.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, and all seven of her siblings and their spouses: Elaine (Dewey) Eidsvold, Dorothy (Clement) Miller, Wallace (Irene) Larson, Angus "Glen" (Raydeen) Larson, Helen "Dee" (Nick) Freidig, Harold "Fay" (Ruth) Larson, and Alice "Joyce" (Derlyn) Schramm.

A celebration of life is being planned for later this spring in Mandan, ND. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.