Carol Hatzenbuhler

Carol Hatzenbuhler, 75, of Solen, passed away September 9, 2021, surrounded by family at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.