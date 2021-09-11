Menu
Carol Hatzenbuhler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Carol Hatzenbuhler

Carol Hatzenbuhler, 75, of Solen, passed away September 9, 2021, surrounded by family at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Sep
13
Rosary
7:00p.m.
ND
Sep
14
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
Our deepest sympathy. Carol will be deeply missed by many. You have been a wonderful friend.
Mike and Karen Riedinger
Friend
September 11, 2021
